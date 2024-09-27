Anchorage police delay release of body camera footage of Easter Leafa’s killing

The Anchorage Police Department is delaying the release of the body camera footage of officers shooting and killing 16-year-old Easter Leafa last month.

In a statement on Friday, APD officials said that the request for the delay came from the state Office of Special Prosecutions, which is currently reviewing the shooting to determine if criminal charges against officers involved are warranted. In a letter to Police Chief Sean Case this week, state officials said the delay “safeguards the integrity of its active criminal investigation and protects the constitutional rights of the accused,” according to APD’s statement.

Under APD’s body camera policy, footage of critical incidents, like police shootings, is supposed to be released to the public within 45 days, but the chief can delay the release for a number of reasons. Friday marks 45 days since the fatal shooting.

Requests for comment to the Anchorage police were directed to the Office of Special Prosecutions, which did not immediately respond.

Leafa was killed by police on Aug. 13 after officers responded to a domestic dispute at her home. Leafa’s sister had called 911, saying Leafa was threatening others with a knife, according to police. Her family has said they expected police to help deescalate the situation. They never expected police to open fire. Leafa’s death has drawn widespread community outrage.

Leafa is the fourth person fatally shot by Anchorage police this year.

Shortly after Leafa’s killing, Anchorage Mayor Suzane LaFrance announced a series of reforms to the police department, including the creation of a citizen police review board, a review of the training officers undergo during the police academy and a review of the last 15 years of police shootings.

LaFrance also announced that the internal APD investigation of Leafa’s shooting will be conducted by an outside third-party investigator.