Holiday gas stations are converting to Circle K in Anchorage

Holiday gas stations in Alaska are being converted to Circle K. The change comes seven years after Circle K’s Canada-based parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, bought Holiday.

Circle K’s director of communications, Chris Barnes, said in an email that the company has been converting stores throughout the country during the last two years.

He said the company is taking a market by market approach. Alaska started seeing these changes earlier this year, but he said he was “unsure of where we are in the timeline.”

There are 25 Holiday and Circle K locations in Alaska, 17 in Anchorage, four in Fairbanks, two in Wasilla, and two on the Kenai Peninsula. All 4 Fairbanks locations had transitioned to their new brand by mid-May, but a handful of Anchorage stores haven’t been made-over.

Couche-Tard originally saidit planned to keep the Holiday name citing its recognition and reputation. But where they’ve converted, Barnes said consumers can still enjoy the same products and services offered at Holiday.

Barnes said Circle K décor and uniforms have been in local stores for several years.

The company told the Anchorage Daily News in February that they expected the conversion to be complete in the coming months, with weather being a factor.