Alaska News Nightly: August 26, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

After a fatal landslide in Ketchikan, officials worry about more unstable ground. Plus, Anchorage police shoot a homicide suspect, amid a controversial string of summer shootings. And, celebrating a century of weather observations at Denali National Park.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Eric Stone in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.