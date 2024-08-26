Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: August 26, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKDT
a landslide
A deadly landslide in Ketchikan on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, seen on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough's website. (Ketchikan Gateway Borough)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

After a fatal landslide in Ketchikan, officials worry about more unstable ground. Plus, Anchorage police shoot a homicide suspect, amid a controversial string of summer shootings. And, celebrating a century of weather observations at Denali National Park.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Eric Stone in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey