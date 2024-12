A minor earthquake gave Anchorage a brief shake early Friday, as local students returned to school amid the start of the Alaska State Fair.

The 7:34 a.m. temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and struck about three miles southeast of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson at a depth of 21.4 miles.

