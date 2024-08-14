Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The family of a man killed by Anchorage police earlier this summer is suing the officers who shot him. Plus, researchers visit Alaska to study Alzheimer's disease among Pacific Islanders and Indigenous Alaskans. And, Vietnam Veterans get reacquainted with historic aircraft still used in Talkeetna.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Colleen Love in Talkeetna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.