Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 14, 2024 at 5:45 PM AKDT
A police car
An Anchorage police vehicle at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Ava White/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The family of a man killed by Anchorage police earlier this summer is suing the officers who shot him. Plus, researchers visit Alaska to study Alzheimer's disease among Pacific Islanders and Indigenous Alaskans. And, Vietnam Veterans get reacquainted with historic aircraft still used in Talkeetna.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Colleen Love in Talkeetna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey