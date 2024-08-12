Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 12, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Disabled Alaskans sue a state-appointed guardian for alleged neglect and financial abuse. Plus, the family of a man fatally shot by an Alaska State Trooper question whether the shooting was justified. And, a busy child care provider is in danger of closing due to rising costs and lagging state subsidies.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.