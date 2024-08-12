Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 12, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 12, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Stone building entrance with gold letters that say "Fifth Avenue Building."
The Office of Public Advocacy in downtown Anchorage. Their deputy director Beth Goldstein is named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit alleging the state enabled neglect, financial abuse and other harms of disabled Alaskans. (Rachel Cassandra/Alaska Public Media)

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Disabled Alaskans sue a state-appointed guardian for alleged neglect and financial abuse. Plus, the family of a man fatally shot by an Alaska State Trooper question whether the shooting was justified. And, a busy child care provider is in danger of closing due to rising costs and lagging state subsidies.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
