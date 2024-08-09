Seward Highway reopens after sporadic closures during standoff in Indian

A police standoff Friday morning led to hours of sporadic closures on the Seward Highway between Anchorage and Girdwood.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, officers got a report of a fight in the Chugach State Park Indian Creek parking lot shortly before 7 a.m. The fight involved a man and a woman outside of a motorhome.

Police saywhen officers arrived, the woman came out of the motorhome and said the man had assaulted her.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Jeffery Michael Vincent Greene, refused to come out.

Police say they talked to him by phone and eventually deployed gas into the motorhome. When Greene emerged, they used a police dog to help take him into custody.

Greene is charged with kidnapping and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the dog bite and gas exposure.

The highway reopened in both directions Friday afternoon.