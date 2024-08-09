Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 9, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKDT
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak's Pier 2
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak's Pier 2, August 25, 2023. (Brian Venua / KMXT)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A group is working to restore some campaign finance limits that were struck down in 2021. Plus, a Coast Guard icebreaker returns from patrol early due to mechanical issues. And, Kodiak residents celebrate the "Trusty" Tustumena's 60 years on the Alaska Marine Highway.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson in Bethel
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
