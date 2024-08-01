Kindred's former clerk claims she lost her Justice Department job after she complained of his misconduct

The former law clerk of a resigned federal judge says the Alaska U.S. Attorney’s office retaliated against her for complaining about the judge’s sexual misconduct. That’s according to a report by Bloomberg Law.

The woman went to work in the U.S. Attorney’s office after her clerkship with then-Judge Joshua Kindred ended. Bloomberg reports that the woman found out that she no longer had a job through an office-wide email in September of last year.

Kindred resigned last month amid allegations of quote “unwanted, offensive, and abusive sexual conduct” in the office and with clerks.

The U.S. Attorney’s office didn’t answer detailed questions from the Bloomberg reporters, but a spokesperson said the office was mindful of its employees’ rights and the importance of the integrity of the judicial system.

The former clerk was working at the U.S. Attorney’s office on a one-year employment term that was not renewed.