Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 26, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 26, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
a woman bends over with a fish in her hands, rinsing it off in the ocean
Martha Outwater Parker rinses off the fish her niece caught at the mouth of the Kenai River on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Family of a missing woman believe she's another victim of an already convicted killer. Plus, a devastating invasive plant is spreading in Southeast. And, dipnetters flock to the Kenai River to haul in some sockeye salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Anisa Vietze in Kenai
Shelby Herbert and Olivia Schmidt in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
