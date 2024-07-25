Man missing on Yukon River for 5 days found safe

Searchers found a man Wednesday who was reported missing last weekend after he set out to travel by boat on the Yukon River from Circle, but never arrived at his destination in Fort Yukon.

Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch that a local search team found Robert Peter alive on the river's shore with his boat, in a remote area near the village of Beaver. Team members transported Peter to the village, where he was assessed at the local clinic.

Troopers were notified Saturday that Peters had failed to arrive at Fort Yukon. Wildlife troopers launch aerial searches along the river, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Law Enforcement officers and local residents conducted searches by boat.

Civil Air Patrol personnel and local residents joined the search and the effort continued until he was finally located Wednesday afternoon.