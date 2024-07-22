An Anchorage secondhand store is closing to the public to serve foster families

A statewide nonprofit announced this month that its Anchorage boutique will close to the general public in August.

Beacon Hill provides support and resources for youth and families who are at risk of entering foster care, or are already in the system. The group's store, called Beacon Hill Bargain Boutique, sells secondhand clothes, furniture and toys for low prices.

All proceeds go back into Beacon Hill programs like Heart Gallery of Alaska, an adoption advocate program. The nonprofit's clients shop at the store for free, and that will continue after the change.

Beacon Hill executive director Kristen Bierma said there’s been an increased need by all families for more tangible items, like clothing and household goods. She said the shift will allow the nonprofit to direct more resources to the families they serve.

“What we were finding is that being open to the public on a regular basis, while it brought in lots of shoppers, and great donations and some funding, it really took a lot of resources to stay open to the public,” she said.

There are around 3,000 children in foster care each month in Alaska. Whatever families need, Bierma hopes Beacon Hill can help fill the gap. She said the shift in structure will allow clients to feel more comfortable and to shop with dignity.

“We believe that this work can't be done without community support and that it takes all of us to serve and support and encourage these kids in foster care or at risk.”

Families need to be in contact with an agency to receive services. Boutique donations will still be accepted Tuesday-Friday.