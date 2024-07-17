1 missing, 4 safe after boat capsizes near Noorvik

A boater is missing near the Northwest Arctic community of Noorvik after a craft capsized on Monday night, Alaska State Troopers say.

According to an online dispatch, the boat was carrying five people on the Kobuk River north of Noorvik. After it capsized, four of them were able to contact locals by VHF radio for help, but 30-year-old Brandon Sheldon from the nearby village of Kiana was unaccounted for.

Dozens of volunteers from Noorvik and nearby communities responded, as well as search and rescue teams from the Northwest Arctic Borough. The search for Sheldon is ongoing.