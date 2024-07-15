Juneau man shot by police dies from injuries

A Juneau man has died after he was shot multiple times by police on Front Street in downtown Juneau on Monday afternoon.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 35-year-old Juneau resident Steven Kissack. He was declared dead at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

According to a statement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety, an officer from the Juneau Police Department contacted Kissack on Front Street shortly after 1 p.m. about an assault that allegedly took place on Sunday. Police say Kissack produced a knife and was not listening to the officer. The officer called for backup from other law enforcement officers in the area.

After several minutes of telling him to drop the knife, officers shot “less-lethal bean bag-style rounds” at him, according to the public safety department. They said he then charged officers with the knife and multiple officers shot at him. He was given CPR and taken to the hospital shortly after.

The police officers who shot Kissack have been placed on administrative leave per department policy and an Alaska Wildlife Trooper who also opened fire has been placed on 72 hours of administrative leave. Their names will be released in three days.

In videos of the incident shared with KTOO by witnesses, Kissack appears to hold an object toward officers and approaches them before being shot multiple times. He begins to run as officers continue shooting. He then falls to the ground.

Kissack was a member of Juneau’s unhoused community, and was often seen downtown accompanied by his dog, Juno.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the investigation. Once complete, the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will determine if the lethal use of force was justified.

In a statement at a Juneau Assembly committee meeting Monday night, City Manager Katie Koester called the situation a tragedy.

“Our hearts and minds are with the families of everyone involved in the tragic incident,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.