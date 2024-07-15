1 man dead, 1 wounded in downtown Anchorage shooting

Update, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday:

The man shot and killed early Sunday in downtown Anchorage has been named by police.

The family of 30-year-old Tahjeay Baldwin has been notified of his death, police said in an updated statement.

Original story:

Anchorage police are asking the public for help after a shooting downtown early Sunday left one man dead and another seriously wounded.

Police said in a statement that officers were dispatched just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the shooting, near police headquarters on the 700 block of West 4th Avenue. They found both victims shot with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital, and one was pronounced dead there.

No outstanding suspects are being sought in the shooting and no charges have been filed, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said Monday. Few other details were immediately available, including what led up to the shooting and the condition of the surviving man.

Police are asking that any witnesses who have not already spoken with investigators contact them at 311.