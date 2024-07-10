Teen dirt-bike rider fatally struck Big Lake woman on pedestrian path, troopers say

A 79-year-old Big Lake woman has died, after Alaska State Troopers say she was struck by a dirt bike being illegally driven on a pedestrian path.

Troopers say the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Big Lake. Nadara Williams was taken to a hospital but died the next day, according to a trooper dispatch.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a Yamaha dirt bike was being operated on a paved walking path at a high rate of speed when the operator collided with Williams,” troopers said.

According to troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel, the collision occurred along Big Lake Road near South Casey Drive. Williams had been walking with another person when she was struck.

Troopers said the dirt bike’s rider, 19-year-old Brendan Clark of Anchorage, was initially cited for driving an off-highway vehicle in an area intended for pedestrians. Court records showed a $100 fine levied for the offense, which was paid Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation with more charges possible in Williams’ death, according to the dispatch.

Troopers said in the dispatch that they wanted to highlight the dangers of operating motor vehicles on pedestrian paths.

“Not only is this a violation of Alaska law, it is incredibly dangerous and puts the lives of pedestrians and the operator at risk of serious injury,” troopers said.