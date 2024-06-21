Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska ‘data bike’ proposal aims to reform how DOT assesses its sidewalks and trails

Alaska Public Media | By Jeremy Hsieh
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
an e-bike kitted out with cameras and a smartphone mount
Boise, Idaho's metropolitan transportation planning organization uses this "data bike" to help assess the condition of its active transportation network. (Courtesy of Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho)

Right now, condition reports about Alaska’s state-owned sidewalks, bike paths and boardwalks are entirely anecdotal. 

And that makes Julius Adolfsson’s job difficult. He’s an active transportation planner with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. 

“Right now, it's up to our, you know, M and O crew, maybe, to point out, ‘Hey, that sidewalk there, or that side path over there, it's not looking great – we have root damage, or we have heaving caused by, you know, frost issues and so on,'” he said. 

Adolfsson wants the department to move to a more comprehensive, data-driven approach. More accurate and timely status reports about existing pedestrian and bike infrastructure, he said, will improve maintenance scheduling and planning for future projects.

He’s working on a federal grant application to start a “data bike” program that he hopes will eventually go statewide. 

The idea is to get some e-bikes kitted out with cameras and special smartphone software that captures how rough a path is, among other data. Imagine a Google StreetView car, but slimmed down as an e-bike, and you kind of get the picture. 

The tech isn’t exotic. In Idaho, Boise’s metropolitan transportation planning organization has had a data bike program since 2021. Tori Cale is that organization’s bike and pedestrian technician who’s been riding the data bike. She said an initial grant of about $6,000 paid for the organization’s bike. 

On Thursday, the policy committee of Anchorage’s metropolitan transportation planning organization voted to support DOT’s grant application

Adolfsson said it’s a scalable, efficient and sustainable solution, particularly given Alaska’s many rural communities. 

“You don't have to ship an entire car,” he said. “You can, you know, check your bike and check your equipment and maybe get on a flight, even. So you don't have to barge any car up to some of our rural communities.”

There’s no operation plan yet, but he said some other governments with data bike programs get volunteers to be riders through local cycling clubs. 

Adolfsson expects to hear in about six months whether Alaska will get the federal grant for the pilot. He said the department will likely ask for $100,000 to $200,000, though that isn’t final yet. 

If the grant comes through, he thinks an Alaska data bike pilot could launch in about a year, with a statewide rollout six months after that.
News
Jeremy Hsieh
Jeremy Hsieh is the deputy managing editor of the KTOO newsroom in Juneau. He’s a podcast fiend who’s worked in journalism since high school as a reporter, editor and television producer. He ran Gavel Alaska for 360 North from 2011 to 2016, and is big on experimenting with novel tools and mediums (including the occasional animated gif) to tell stories and demystify the news. Jeremy’s an East Coast transplant who moved to Juneau in 2008.
See stories by Jeremy Hsieh