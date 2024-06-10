Anchorage Mayor-elect LaFrance announces chief of staff and municipal manager

Anchorage Mayor-elect Suzanne LaFrance announced on Monday two key members of her incoming executive team.

LaFrance has hired Becky Windt Pearson as her municipal manager and Katie Scovic as her chief of staff, according to a statement.

Windt Pearson is no stranger to city government. She served as municipal attorney from 2017 to 2020 under then-Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. She is currently a senior vice president at GCI, and said that experience will serve her well in her new role overseeing Anchorage’s various city operations.

“I think of myself as, by profession, a manager. That’s what I do now as an executive," Windt Pearson said in a phone interview Monday. "I manage people at GCI, manage a bunch of different departments. So I think I can bring that skillset to city hall in this new role, and I’m excited to do so.”

Her appointment is subject to Assembly approval.

Scovic previously served as LaFrance’s campaign manager, and comes from a career in political consulting. She also served as communications director for Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. As chief of staff, she’ll handle certain policy and administrative duties given by LaFrance.

A spokesman for the LaFrance administration said more executive appointments will be announced in the next week.

LaFrance takes office as the first woman elected Anchorage mayor on July 1.