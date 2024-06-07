Hundreds of Indigenous dancers fill the streets in Juneau to kick off Celebration

More than 1,500 Indigenous dancers from across Southeast Alaska filled Juneau's Willoughby Avenue and Centennial Hall for the Grand Entrance Procession of Celebration 2024 on Wednesday.

The procession marks the kick-off of the four-day Celebration festival — a biennial gathering that honors and uplifts the culture of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian people.

Throughout the coming days, there will be dances, cultural demonstrations and art markets and exhibits.

Here are some images from the grand entrance.