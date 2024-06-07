Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of Indigenous dancers fill the streets in Juneau to kick off Celebration

Alaska Public Media | By Clarise Larson, KTOO - Juneau
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM AKDT
a group of people drum and sing in the street for a celebration
Calvin Wilson sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

More than 1,500 Indigenous dancers from across Southeast Alaska filled Juneau's Willoughby Avenue and Centennial Hall for the Grand Entrance Procession of Celebration 2024 on Wednesday. 

The procession marks the kick-off of the four-day Celebration festival — a biennial gathering that honors and uplifts the culture of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian people.

Throughout the coming days, there will be dances, cultural demonstrations and art markets and exhibits. 

Here are some images from the grand entrance.

people gather in the street for a celebration
Hundreds gather during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
people dance in the streets in traditional clothing and masks for a celebration
A dancer looks to the crowd while on stage at Centennial Hall during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
a man dances in the streets in traditional clothing for a celebration
Don Johnson dances during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
people dance in h the streets for a celebration
Sharon Lee sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
a woman drums in the street for a celebration
Lillian Young sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
a group of people drum and sing in the street for a celebration
Calvin Wilson sings during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
two people outside in traditional clothing
Thomas Yellow Horse Davis, left, and Kimberly Dominguez, right, smile during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
people dance in the street, celebrating
People run through the crowd during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
News
Clarise Larson, KTOO - Juneau
See stories by Clarise Larson, KTOO - Juneau