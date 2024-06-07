Are you a Gen Z-er trying to buy a house in Alaska? We want to hear from you.

Alaskans are living through a housing crisis.

For many people, the idea of owning a home in the current market in Alaska feels impossible. Home prices are high. Mortgage rates are high. And at the same time, the housing stock is low.

Still, some people are trying to buy instead of rent, and that includes members of Gen Z.

Alaska Public Media is looking to speak with Gen Z-ers who are in the process of buying their first home as we continue to report on the state's housing market and how it's impacting the people who live here.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 27 and would like to share your story, please email reporter Ava White at awhite@alaskapublic.org. You can also fill out the form below. We won’t publish any of your responses without your explicit permission.