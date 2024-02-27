Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump campaign has an Alaska chair: Kelly Tshibaka

Alaska Public Media | By Liz Ruskin
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:32 PM AKST
Kelly Tshibaka speaks to a reporter after a candidate forum in 2022. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)
Kelly Tshibaka speaks to a reporter after a candidate forum in 2022. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has chosen former state official Kelly Tshibaka as its Alaska chair.

Tshibaka sent a media announcement Monday, drawing attention to Alaska’s Republican Presidential Preference Poll on March 5.

The in-person poll is like a party caucus, but the selection is done by written ballot. It is run by the party and determines how Alaska’s delegates to the Republican national convention will pledge.

Tshibaka is a former Alaska commissioner of Administration. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, with Trump's endorsement, as a conservative challenger. She narrowly lost to Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the first round. Murkowski’s lead grew to more than seven percentage points once voters’ ranked choices were tabulated.

Tshibaka has since founded an organization that advocates against ranked choice voting. She and her husband also host a podcast.
News
Liz Ruskin
Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Liz Ruskin