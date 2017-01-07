Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska suicide prevention

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published January 6, 2017 at 10:52 PM AKST

Yes, suicide rates appear to have gone up in 2015, but there are solutions. We’ll talk to researchers who have been working with communities in the YK Delta for 20 years developing prevention programs based on Yup’ik values instead of Western systems and about the effectiveness of some Western systems. We’ll also delve into both historical trauma and historical resiliency – what makes our communities and people stronger.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:


  • Bill Charles - Regional Director for the Qungasvik Projects

  • Kate Burkhart - Statewide Suicide Prevention Program

  • Kyle Wark (tentative) - First Alaskans Institute

  • Statewide callers 

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.or. Read more about Anne here
