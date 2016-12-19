Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Season's greetings

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published December 19, 2016 at 3:55 PM AKST

It's that time of year again - the days will soon be getting longer, holiday celebrations to bring in another year are beginning, and on Tuesday a great big radio greeting card goes out across the entire vast expanse of Alaska.  It's the annual two-hour holiday greetings edition of Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Statewide callers 

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. until noon on APRN stations statewide.

Steve Heimel
