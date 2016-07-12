Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Local farming in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Julia O'Malley
Published July 12, 2016 at 3:27 PM AKDT

From hydroponic basil grown in an Anchorage café basement, to high-tunnel green houses in Homer, to hot-springs heated tomato farms in Fairbanks to local produce at the base of Brooks Range, climate change, technology, government grants and a greater interest in local food are changing agriculture in Alaska.

The first crop of seedlings sprouts inside the growing room of the Arctic Greens connex. The automated storage container will deliver 450 heads of locally grown produce each week. (Photo by Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome)
HOST: Julia O'Malley

GUESTS:

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

