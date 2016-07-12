Local farming in Alaska
From hydroponic basil grown in an Anchorage café basement, to high-tunnel green houses in Homer, to hot-springs heated tomato farms in Fairbanks to local produce at the base of Brooks Range, climate change, technology, government grants and a greater interest in local food are changing agriculture in Alaska.
HOST: Julia O'Malley
GUESTS:
- Danny Consenstein - Dept of Agricultural Farm serviceAgency Director
- Alex Davis - Valley farmer
- Statewide callers
