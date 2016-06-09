Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 8, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Lawmakers worry over effects of PFD legislation on inflation

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska lawmakers are raising alarm over a provision of a bill that would cut Permanent Fund dividends and draw on fund earnings to pay for state spending. The provision would prevent the bulk of state revenue from keeping pace with inflation.

Repsol latest in string of oil companies to leave Chukchi Sea

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Sea. It's the latest in a string of companies to give up on drilling in the Arctic Ocean off Alaska.

Following ousting of mayor Brower, North Slope elections yield no successor

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The is no winner as yet in the North Slope Borough's mayoral election, and officials indicate there may be a run-off election. With absentee and questioned ballots still to be counted, not one of the seven candidates has received the required 40 percent of the ballot.

Memo: US Attorney General to visit Alaska Friday

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch intends to visit Alaska on Friday. She plans to discuss public safety concerns of Alaska Natives communities and tribes.

Federal law enforcement search cabs and homes in Bethel alcohol investigation

Adrain Wagner, KYUK - Bethel

FBI agents along with State Troopers and Bethel Police conducted searches in at least three subdivisions in Bethel on Tuesday in connection with possible illegal alcohol sales.

Moose shot within Denali National Park; rangers investigate

Associated Press

National Park Service rangers are investigating the shooting death of a moose inside Denali National Park in violation of federal law.

DOT looks to reduce rock fall from Nenana River Canyon onto highway

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The State Department of Transportation is taking action to reduce rock fall on the Parks Highway through the Nenana River Canyon, near Denali National Park. DOT northern region spokeswoman Meadow Bailey said the area has long posed a safety threat.

Juneau Hydropower a step away from crucial license

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

A Juneau startup that wants to build its own hydroelectric plant could soon get their rubber stamp from the federal government.

Smartphone apps encourage local involvement in a changing climate

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

A handful of apps are making it easier for rural communities to report on climate change in Alaska. With a swipe of a smartphone, locals can submit environmental observations, and there’s even an app aimed at preventing further change.

PenAir faces complications getting Saab 2000's off the ground

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

PenAir’s new planes arrived in Unalaska last month with the promise of faster service. But as of Tuesday, about 100 people were on the standby list waiting for flights.

UAF researcher receives grant to utilize peptides in vaccines

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher has received more than $1.5 million from the National Institutes of Health to figure out how vaccines work. Andrea Ferrante hopes his work will lead to more effective inoculations against diseases, such as the Ebola or Zika viruses.

Celebration 2016 aims to renew youth engagement in culture

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau