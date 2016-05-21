Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Permanent Fund and the budget

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published May 20, 2016 at 10:00 PM AKDT

Presentation before HFIN on HB 311 (4.13.2016) from Brad Keithley

Lawmakers couldn't pass a budget plan during 121 days of regular session and will now try to break the gridlock in a special session. All current proposals include using permanent fund earnings to fill the deficit. But the idea of the permanent fund is that it will be...permanent and some Alaskans say, don't touch it.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Brad Keithley, president, Keithley Consulting

  • Former Republican Senator Rick Halford

  • Statewide callers

