Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Mar. 7, 2016

Low oil prices lead BP to lower number of drills at Prudhoe Bay

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage BP has announced it will cut the number of drill rigs operating at Prudhoe Bay, from five to two, as a result of low oil prices.

What’s so critical about polar bear habitat?

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C. A federal appeals court last week ruled the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was following the law when it designated a California-sized piece of the Alaskan Arctic as critical habitat for the polar bear. The ruling dismayed the state of Alaska, the oil industry and several Native groups. They’d challenged the habitat designation, saying it was too broad and would deter activity in the region.

Shooting outside Dimond Courthouse leaves one woman dead

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau A gunshot that rang outside the Dimond Courthouse late this morning has left one woman dead and rattled nerves in the heart of the Capitol City.

House passes bill protecting those who use antidote overdoses

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau The House passed a bill Monday that provides civil immunity to those who give an antidote to reverse overdoses from heroin and other opioid drugs. Anchorage Democratic Senator Johnny Ellis sponsored the bill. This made it unusual, since few bills sponsored by members of the minority party ever come up for votes

To survive a brutal trail, Iditarod mushers tweak sleds

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage Every Iditarod is difficult, but this year mushers are preparing for a particularly bumpy, brutal ride on the trail’s first leg. Many have modified their run strategies, and adjusted one of the main tools for keeping a competitive edge: their sleds.

Southeast Alaska growing faster than rest of state

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau Southeast Alaska is growing older faster than any other region in the state. This so-called “Silver Tsunami” is expanding the need for housing, transportation, healthcare and social services. CoastAlaska public radio stations are presenting a series of reports talking to our older community members – and those they work with – about many of the issues they face.

Kodiak ancestral remains to return home

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak After a struggle that’s lasted more than a decade, ancestral remains long removed from the Kodiak Archipelago will soon return home.