Alaska Marine Science Symposium
The climate changes that have swept through Alaska are now being reflected in our landscape and wildlife - avalanches, fires, species declines, the list goes on.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Bruce Wright, Senior Scientist, Aleutian Pribilof Island Association
- George Divoky, biologist who has monitored a colony of Black Guillemot on Cooper Island in the Beaufort Sea
- Statewide callers
Participate:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.