Alaska Marine Science Symposium

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published January 22, 2016 at 5:00 PM AKST

The climate changes that have swept through Alaska are now being reflected in our landscape and wildlife - avalanches, fires, species declines, the list goes on.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Bruce Wright, Senior Scientist, Aleutian Pribilof Island Association

  • George Divoky, biologist who has monitored a colony of Black Guillemot on Cooper Island in the Beaufort Sea

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
