Annual statewide holiday greetings show
On this year's statewide holiday greetings show we had a total of 69 calls from 31 communities.
It’s a unique moment in broadcasting, and it only happens once a year in Alaska. If you ever doubted that Alaska is the world’s biggest small town, you’ll hear proof on the annual two-hour holiday edition of Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Statewide callers
Participate:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.