Annual statewide holiday greetings show

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published December 18, 2015 at 3:30 PM AKST

On this year's statewide holiday greetings show we had a total of 69 calls from 31 communities.

It’s a unique moment in broadcasting, and it only happens once a year in Alaska. If you ever doubted that Alaska is the world’s biggest small town, you’ll hear proof on the annual two-hour holiday edition of Talk of Alaska.

Listen now

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you're outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

