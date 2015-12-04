The 2015 Anchorage International Film Festival

It's the dead of winter, and that means it's time to light up the movie screens of Alaska for the Anchorage International Film Festival, followed by the "best of the fest" tour state-wide. Will that include your community?



HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Nick Brandestini, director, "Children of the Arctic"

director, "Children of the Arctic" Rebecca Potterbaum, Festival Director

Festival Director Laura Moscatello, Festival Program Director

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

