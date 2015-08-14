Remapping Alaska

Flying blind. No Alaska pilot wants to, but sometimes it happens. And sometimes it’s not on an established flight corridor. A new terrain mapping effort is underway, and it's not just aviators who will benefit.

Download Audio:

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUEST:





Kevin Gallagher, USGS Core Science Systems

USGS Core Science Systems Nick Mastrodicasa, Alaska-DOT, project lead

Alaska-DOT, project lead Chris Noyles, BLM, Civil Applications Committee, Alaska liaison

LINKS:





UAF Cooperative Extension Office (with information on food preservation safety)

National Center for Home Food Preservation – an info-depot on all things related to food safety

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 18, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE