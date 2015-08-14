Remapping Alaska
Flying blind. No Alaska pilot wants to, but sometimes it happens. And sometimes it’s not on an established flight corridor. A new terrain mapping effort is underway, and it's not just aviators who will benefit.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUEST:
- Kevin Gallagher, USGS Core Science Systems
- Nick Mastrodicasa, Alaska-DOT, project lead
- Chris Noyles, BLM, Civil Applications Committee, Alaska liaison
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 18, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
