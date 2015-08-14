Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Remapping Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published August 14, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Flying blind. No Alaska pilot wants to, but sometimes it happens. And sometimes it’s not on an established flight corridor. A new terrain mapping effort is underway, and it's not just aviators who will benefit.

Download Audio:

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUEST:


  • Kevin Gallagher, USGS Core Science Systems

  • Nick Mastrodicasa, Alaska-DOT, project lead

  • Chris Noyles, BLM, Civil Applications Committee, Alaska liaison

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 18, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

