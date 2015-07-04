Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 3, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Wade Hampton Census Area Gets A New Name

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

The western Alaska census district named for a confederate slave owner and

Civil War general has a new name.

Coast Guard Cutter Sherman Returns To Port To Address Engine Trouble

Emily Schwing, KUCB - Unalaska

The cutter and its crew were forced to turn back from a regular patrol in the Bering Sea when one of the ship’s diesel engines malfunctioned.

Computers Aid Firefighting Efforts

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The wildfires around Nulato and Ruby on the Yukon River have been burning slowly but steadily this week. A special crew of fire managers is overseeing the response to these fires from a base at the Galena Airport.

State Fish And Game Officials Warn Of 'Rabbit Fever' Outbreak

Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials sent out a warning after a North Pole man was sickened by tularemia, a bacterial infection known as "rabbit fever."

Associated Press

Haines Assembly Approves Lower Cruise Ship Moorage Fees

Haines has some of the lowest cruise ship moorage rates in Southeast Alaska. The borough assembly approved further lowering those fees for three summers.

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

UAF Addresses Water Quality Concerns

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has taken action to address campus water quality, after testing this spring revealed an issue.

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

AK: Seward's Mount Marathon Race Hits The Century Mark

Seward's Mt. Marathon race, which takes place July 4th turns one hundred years old this year.

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage