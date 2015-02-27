Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corridors Past and Future

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published February 27, 2015 at 5:00 PM AKST
Historic Iditarod trail map. (Map via BLM)
Historic Iditarod trail map. (Map via BLM)

The Iditarod Trail began as a mail route and became a protected corridor and recreational resource. Even if climate change puts an end to its use by dog mushers, the evolution of the Iditarod Trail will continue. In their own way, our corridors tell the story of Alaska, and we’ll be exploring a few of those pathways on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Walter Borneman, author, Alaska: Saga of a Bold Land

  • Phil Shephard, Executive Director, Greatland Trust

  • Morgan Blanchard, senior project archaeologist, Northern Land Use Research Alaska

  • Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel