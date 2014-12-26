Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Year Gone by and Prospects for the Year to Come

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published December 26, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKST

From the Pebble mine order to the election to the sale of our largest newspaper to a website, 2014’s news had a lot of unexpected developments. What do you think was the big news of the year gone by? Was it the National Guard scandal? The death of the HAARP (harp) Project? The beginning of same-sex marriage? Or something else?

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • The People of Alaska

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 30, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

