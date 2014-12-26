The Year Gone by and Prospects for the Year to Come

From the Pebble mine order to the election to the sale of our largest newspaper to a website, 2014’s news had a lot of unexpected developments. What do you think was the big news of the year gone by? Was it the National Guard scandal? The death of the HAARP (harp) Project? The beginning of same-sex marriage? Or something else?

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





The People of Alaska

