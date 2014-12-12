Invasive Species in a Human Modified World

These days agencies in charge of public lands and wildlife are trying to consider the whole eco-system in their management decisions, and how natural diversity can be harmed by invasive species. But it turns out that eco-systems sometimes have ideas of their own.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Ken Thompson, author, “Where Do Camels Belong”

author, “Where Do Camels Belong” Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 16, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE