Village Sewer and Water

It is estimated that one of every three families in village Alaska still do not have a sanitary means of sewage disposal, in spite of hundreds of million dollars poured into rural sanitation. Systems have been installed in 77 percent of villages, but the smaller the village the higher the cost per person. What is the answer to this puzzle?

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Dan Richards, Postmaster, Wales

Bill Griffith, Alaska Village Safe Water Program

Alaska Village Safe Water Program Callers Statewide

