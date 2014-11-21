Village Sewer and Water
It is estimated that one of every three families in village Alaska still do not have a sanitary means of sewage disposal, in spite of hundreds of million dollars poured into rural sanitation. Systems have been installed in 77 percent of villages, but the smaller the village the higher the cost per person. What is the answer to this puzzle?
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Dan Richards, Postmaster, Wales
- Bill Griffith, Alaska Village Safe Water Program
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 25, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
