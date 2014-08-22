Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Coexisting with Wildlife

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published August 22, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Wildlife managers always give the same advice – let wildlife stay wild. They say do not feed the animals, do not let your pets go after them, and do not allow them to become habituated to humans. But what if the wildlife comes to you? And your pets?

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Nick Jans, author, “A Wolf Called Romeo”

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 26, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

