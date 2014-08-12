Peak Water
The severe conditions in Alaska prompt a lot of ingenuity, and that’s good because we have plenty of challenges – for instance food security and sanitation. But can Alaskan ingenuity deal with both at the same time? That’s the discussion we’ll have with waste-water gardener Mark Nelson, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Mark Nelson, author, “The Wastewater Gardener: Preserving the Planet One Flush at a Time”
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 19, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
