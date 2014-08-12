Peak Water

The severe conditions in Alaska prompt a lot of ingenuity, and that’s good because we have plenty of challenges – for instance food security and sanitation. But can Alaskan ingenuity deal with both at the same time? That’s the discussion we’ll have with waste-water gardener Mark Nelson, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Mark Nelson, author, “The Wastewater Gardener: Preserving the Planet One Flush at a Time”

author, “The Wastewater Gardener: Preserving the Planet One Flush at a Time” Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 19, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE