Primary Election: Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Joe Miller

It will soon be decision time for Alaska voters on which of three Republican should face incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Begich in November. The statewide public radio forum, Talk of Alaska has offered each of the three an hour-long live opportunity to answer phone calls from public radio listeners statewide. Mead Treadwell and Dan Sullivan have had their turn, and next up is Joe Miller.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

Joe Miller, U.S. Senate candidate

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 29, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

