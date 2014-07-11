Lieutenant Governor Primary Election: Bob Williams
In Alaska, the Lieutenant Governor has duties beyond backing up the Governor and keeping custody of the State Seal. The Lieutenant Governor oversees the enactment of regulations and the Division of Elections. Two Democrats are vying for that nomination in August, and your chance to get to know them is coming up on “Talk of Alaska.” Bob Williams was Teacher of the Year and now wants to be Lieutenant Governor.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
Bob Williams, candidate
Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 15, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
