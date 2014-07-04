Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Primary Election: Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published July 4, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

It will soon be decision time for Alaska voters on which Republican should face incumbent U-S Senator Mark Begich in November. Each candidate has an hour-long live opportunity to answer phone calls from public radio listeners statewide. Mead Treadwell has done it. And now it’s Dan Sullivan’s turn.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Dan Sullivan, U.S. Senate candidate

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

