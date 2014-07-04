Primary Election: Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan
It will soon be decision time for Alaska voters on which Republican should face incumbent U-S Senator Mark Begich in November. Each candidate has an hour-long live opportunity to answer phone calls from public radio listeners statewide. Mead Treadwell has done it. And now it’s Dan Sullivan’s turn.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Dan Sullivan, U.S. Senate candidate
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
