Primary Election: Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mead Treadwell
It will soon be decision time for Alaska voters on which Republican should face incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Begich in November. Will it be Joe Miller, Dan Sullivan, or Mead Treadwell? Each candidate will have an hour-long live opportunity to answer phone calls from public radio listeners statewide. Mead Treadwell will go first, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Mead Treadwell, U.S. Senate candidate
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
