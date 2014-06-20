Which Is The Best Alaska Book?
Before this week’s Talk of Alaska about the best Alaska-based books, we opened up voting to the listeners to get their input into what the top-10 Alaska books should be. See the results here.
Some Alaskans were drawn to come here by a book – for instance “Coming into the Country,” or “Two in the Far North,” or “One Man’s Wilderness.” We’ll be building a list of the Best Alaska Books on the next “Talk of Alaska.” Let us know which is your favorite.
Steve Heimel's Top-5 Alaska Books:
- Coming into the Country
- Wilderness, a Journal of Quiet Adventure in Alaska
- Ordinary Wolves
- Into the Wild
- Pilgrim's Wilderness
Do you agree with Steve's list? Let us know!
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Vered Mares, publisher, VP and D House
- David Stevenson, Director of the Creative Writing and Literary Arts Program, University of Alaska Anchorage
- Callers Statewide
