Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Which Is The Best Alaska Book?

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published June 20, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Before this week’s Talk of Alaska about the best Alaska-based books, we opened up voting to the listeners to get their input into what the top-10 Alaska books should be. See the results here.

Some Alaskans were drawn to come here by a book – for instance “Coming into the Country,” or “Two in the Far North,” or “One Man’s Wilderness.” We’ll be building a list of the Best Alaska Books on the next “Talk of Alaska.” Let us know which is your favorite.

Download Audio

Steve Heimel's Top-5 Alaska Books:


  1. Coming into the Country

  2. Wilderness, a Journal of Quiet Adventure in Alaska

  3. Ordinary Wolves

  4. Into the Wild

  5. Pilgrim's Wilderness

Do you agree with Steve's list? Let us know!

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Vered Mares, publisher, VP and D House

  • David Stevenson, Director of the Creative Writing and Literary Arts Program, University of Alaska Anchorage

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic

org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast. TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel