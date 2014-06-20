Which Is The Best Alaska Book?

Before this week’s Talk of Alaska about the best Alaska-based books, we opened up voting to the listeners to get their input into what the top-10 Alaska books should be. See the results here.

Some Alaskans were drawn to come here by a book – for instance “Coming into the Country,” or “Two in the Far North,” or “One Man’s Wilderness.” We’ll be building a list of the Best Alaska Books on the next “Talk of Alaska.” Let us know which is your favorite.

Steve Heimel's Top-5 Alaska Books:





Coming into the Country Wilderness, a Journal of Quiet Adventure in Alaska Ordinary Wolves Into the Wild Pilgrim's Wilderness

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Vered Mares, publisher, VP and D House

publisher, VP and D House David Stevenson, Director of the Creative Writing and Literary Arts Program, University of Alaska Anchorage

Director of the Creative Writing and Literary Arts Program, University of Alaska Anchorage Callers Statewide

