Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Graphic Novels of J Torres

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published March 21, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT
J. Torres speaking in Unalaska on March 3. Photo by Luc Sevilla.
J. Torres speaking in Unalaska on March 3. Photo by Luc Sevilla.

You may never have heard of “Teen Titans Go,” but that may be because you’re just too old to appreciate comic books.  Young readers across the state will be connecting with comic author and blogger J Torres, on the annual “Alaska Spirit of Reading” book club edition of  Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • J Torres, author

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 25, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel