Growing Food Near the Kitchen

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published March 7, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKST
Photo from Foundroot.

During the Second World War, household “Victory Gardens” produced almost half the food the nation consumed. Now home gardens produce about two percent. Could the path to food security run though a garden plot in your front yard?

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 11, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

