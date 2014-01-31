Art Enters the Dialogue about Marine Conservation
An exhibition of art made from trash that washed up on beaches is about to open, offering a creative perspective on a growing environmental problem. It’s part of a thrust by the Anchorage Museum to refresh the dialogue about the Arctic. And it opens in the nation’s only Arctic state.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Julie Decker, Director, Anchorage Museum, Curator of “Gyre”
