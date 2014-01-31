Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Art Enters the Dialogue about Marine Conservation

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published January 31, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKST
Gyre expedition crew members and National Park Service staff prepare to load marine debris onto a boat during an intensive cleanup of Hallo Bay in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, June 2013. Like most of Alaska’s 6,640 miles of coastline, Hallo Bay is off the road system, so beach cleanup can only be done by boat charter. This is often prohibitively expensive. Photo by Kip Evans.
An exhibition of art made from trash that washed up on beaches is about to open, offering a creative perspective on a growing environmental problem.  It’s part of a thrust by the Anchorage Museum to refresh the dialogue about the Arctic.  And it opens in the nation’s only Arctic state.

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

  • Julie Decker, Director, Anchorage Museum, Curator of “Gyre”

