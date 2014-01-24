Radiation from Fukushima
They’re having trouble sealing up the leaking nuclear power plants in Japan and they’re also having trouble disclosing what is going on there. Is this a reason to distrust Alaska seafood?
LINKS:
- Woods Hole: How Radioactive is Our Ocean?
- EPA: Laws & Regulation | Radiation Protection
- Vital Choice Seafoods
- Alaska Safe Seafood Scan Network: Viability Survey
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Professor Doug Dasher, Environmental Oceanographer, University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Fisheries and Ocean Science
- Dr. John Kelley, Professor Emeritus, University of Alaska Fairbanks, former Director, Naval Arctic Research Laboratory
- Callers Statewide
