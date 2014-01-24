Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Radiation from Fukushima

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published January 24, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKST

They’re having trouble sealing up the leaking nuclear power plants in Japan and they’re also having trouble disclosing what is going on there. Is this a reason to distrust Alaska seafood?

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Professor Doug Dasher, Environmental Oceanographer, University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Fisheries and Ocean Science

  • Dr. John Kelley, Professor Emeritus, University of Alaska Fairbanks, former Director, Naval Arctic Research Laboratory

  Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 28, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

