Natural Capital
The living systems of the earth recycle waste, supply water, control pests, pollution, and disease, and much more, but these capacities can be depleted. The question is how to allow the economic system to take this into account?
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Tony Juniper, author, “What has Nature Ever Done for Us: How Money Really Does Grow on Trees”
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 7, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.