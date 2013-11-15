Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tribal Law and Order in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published November 15, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKST
Members of the Commission presenting the ILOC report with the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, US Senator John Barrasso (R-WY). Left to right: Chairman Troy Eid, Senator Barrasso, Commissioner Affie Ellis, Commissioner Tom Gede. Photo courtesy of Troy Eid.
Members of the Commission presenting the ILOC report with the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, US Senator John Barrasso (R-WY). Left to right: Chairman Troy Eid, Senator Barrasso, Commissioner Affie Ellis, Commissioner Tom Gede. Photo courtesy of Troy Eid.

Would tribal law enforcement jurisdiction help address the social and cultural problems in rural Alaska? It has been debated for decades, and now a congressionally-mandated panel says it’s the only way to go. But, a Supreme Court ruling says there is no Indian country in most of the state.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 19, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel