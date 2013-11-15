Tribal Law and Order in Alaska
Would tribal law enforcement jurisdiction help address the social and cultural problems in rural Alaska? It has been debated for decades, and now a congressionally-mandated panel says it’s the only way to go. But, a Supreme Court ruling says there is no Indian country in most of the state.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Troy Eid, Chairman, Indian Law and Order Commission
- Michael Geraghty, Alaska Attorney General
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 19, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.