Marine And Coastal Monitoring

The herring never really recovered after the Exxon Valdez oil spill. Even 24 years later, there is an ongoing effort to monitor the waters of the spill area in the Gulf of Alaska. The spill prompted a wave of revealing scientific research that is cresting now with new technology, and a portal for public access in real time.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Craig Matkin, director, North Gulf Oceanic Society

director, North Gulf Oceanic Society Kris Holderied, director, NOAA Katsina Bay Laboratory

director, NOAA Katsina Bay Laboratory John Piatt, research scientist, U.S. Geological Survey - Alaska Science Center

research scientist, U.S. Geological Survey - Alaska Science Center Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 12, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

